10 new COVID-19 cases locally in Indiana, state deaths up 10

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
It now shows 35,712 confirmed positive cases and 2,032 deaths.
That’s up from Tuesday’s 35,237 confirmed positive cases and 2,022 deaths.
The map shows six new cases in Vanderburgh County, one new case in Perry County, and one new case in Gibson County.
Dubois County officials say they have two more cases, raising their total to 206.
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 290 cases, 2 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 206 cases, 3 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 167 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 34 cases
- Posey Co. -16 cases
- Gibson Co. - 18 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 21 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
Gov. Holcomb and other state leaders will give a briefing at 1:30 p.m.
You can watch it live here:
