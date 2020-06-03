Market on Main returning to downtown Evansville Wed.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Market on Main is returning to downtown Evansville Wednesday, but there will be some changes.
Officials say the market will now act as an essential local food provider.
They will also be operating as an “in and out” market to keep everyone safe.
They’re asking people to not touch produce until it’s been handed to them by a vendor.
They’re also asking those who shop to wear a mask and those who don’t won’t be allowed in the market.
That’s happening Wednesday and every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Ford Center plaza.
You can find the rest of the shopping guidelines below.
