Hopkins Co: 9-month-old girl dies, tests positive for COVID-19

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Eight more Kentuckians have died due to COVID-19 complications including a western Kentucky infant.
Democratic Governor Andy Beshear shared his sympathy for the family Wednesday during his daily briefing.
“We are grieving for you,” Governor Beshear stated. “We care about you. We can’t imagine how you are feeling right now.”
Health leaders say the state’s coronavirus related death total now sits at 450 and that it has been lab confirmed the 9-month-old girl was positive for COVID-19.
“The lead cause of death will not be COVID-19, but the way we have listed every other individual, is that if it is a contributing factor, we list it on our COVID list,” the Governor explained.
Although the death appears rare to some health leaders, Public Health Commissioner Doctor Steven Stack explained that the virus can both rapidly spread and overcome the healthcare system.
“For parents, I’d like to reassure you, again, the statistics are that for children, they do just fine, in fact, the vast majority of children have no symptoms of COVID,” Dr. Stack expressed.
Local Hopkins County leaders also addressed the death during their update.
Dr. Stack added in some situations, such as this, certainty is not always possible, but medical professionals are working to better understand her death.
“This is a reminder of how deadly this virus can be; how precious all of our lives are,” Governor Beshear added.
