EPD: Man shot with high powered BB gun trying to break up fight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they went to the 1300 block of Macarthur Dr. just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday because a caller said a man had been shot.
Officers say they found the victim in his front yard.
They say he told them he was trying to break up a fight between two groups of juveniles, when one of them ripped off his necklace and another shot him.
The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where it was found the injuries were from a high powered BB gun or a pellet gun.
Police say the BBs or pellets were still inside the victim, but he is expected to survive.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.