KY Gov. Beshear reduces National Guard presence

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on the recent events in Louisville and COVID-19 across the state.
The governor announces he is reducing the National Guard presence in the state.
Regarding the deadly shooting in Louisville Monday morning, Beshear and his team say 13 people were at the scene and questioned about the events.
He says they also reviewed gunshot residue samples on the individuals.
According to officials, seven weapons have been recovered to investigate what happened Monday morning.
Gov. Beshear mentions 18 shots have been fired between LMP and National Guard.
On Monday, The Louisville Metro Police Chief was fired after police did not have their body cams on during a protest that ended up deadly.
Gov. Beshear steps up to the podium on Monday to address the situation.
The Green River District reported 11 additional coronavirus cases earlier Tuesday.
