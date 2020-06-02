IL Gov. and Chicago leaders discuss unrest

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was in Chicago Tuesday to discuss unrest there.
Officials in the Chicago suburb of Cicero say two people were killed during unrest as protests continued over the killing of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer.
Town spokesman Ray Hanania said in addition to the deaths, 60 people were arrested Monday.
He didn’t provide additional information about those killed. Protesters also marched in the Chicago suburb of Naperville, where after a peaceful gathering some people defied a local curfew Monday night and broke windows on downtown businesses.
