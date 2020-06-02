Tuesday is primary day in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana’s primary election kicks off bright and early Tuesday morning with polls opening at 6 a.m.
There’s going to be some changes that you might not be used to due to COVID-19. The election office wants you to know that they are doing everything to keep you safe on this Election Day.
According to the Vanderburgh County Election website, there are 127,000 registered voters in this election.
Something to keep in mind is you can vote at any voting center that is convenient for you. Previously, you had to vote at a polling place within the precinct where you live.
There are 21 locations in Vanderburgh County where you can vote. The only voting center closed will be Bethel Church on Green River Road.
You do need to be registered to vote for the primary election. If you need information about your registration, you can call the voters registration office in Vanderburgh County.
If you’re concerned about your safety during COVID-19, the state has taken care of that by providing plenty of PPE for the workers.
“At the polling places, you will see our poll workers have masks and/or face shields, hand sanitizer, gloves, sanitizing cleaners - all those types of things to try to keep everybody safe," said Carla Hayden, election board secretary.
If you are coming to vote in person at one of the 21 locations Tuesday, you are encouraged to bring and wear your own masks and gloves.
Don’t forget to bring your ID with you. If you don’t have one, you can go to the BMV to get a credential to vote.
The polls are open until 6 p.m.
