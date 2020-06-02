Voters head out to IN primary, with precautions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are some changes in the voting process due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
Most people we saw voting Tuesday in Vanderburgh County were taking precautions, like wearing masks and gloves.
Pole workers wore masks too and wiped down the voting machine after each person left.
“Give them your drivers license, and you sign in, they give you a piece of paper, you go to the end of the check lane, and they take you to a voting lane, said voter Juanita Dillen. "It was real easy and simple. It was great, everybody had their mask on, there was all kinds of stuff you could use, and you could get anything you wanted while you was here. Just come in and do what you’re supposed to do and leave.”
The election office says around 4:00 p.m. they had 6,200 people vote in person.
We will be updating the results as they come in.
Polls close at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.