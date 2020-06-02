Deadly F-4 tornadoes hit Petersburg 30 years ago; Town honors lives lost

PETERSBURG, Ind.- It’s been 30 years since two F-4 tornadoes ripped through Petersburg, destroying roughly a third of the town and killing eight people.
On Tuesday, a memorial service was held honoring those who lose their lives. 71-year-old Pike County resident Sonja Kay Benjamin and her 81-year-old sister Annetta Nelson lost their parents that day.
“There was very little that you could identify. The town has come a long way,” said Benjamin.
Emotions are still running high in Petersburg after two F-4 tornadoes tore through the town uprooting homes and killing eight people.
“The tornado set down about half a mile from their home. It picked up the neighbor lady’s house, turned it around backwards, and set it down in the garden,” Benjamin said.
Benjamin says her parent’s neighbor got a black eye and a sprained wrist.
“But it was a direct hit to mother and daddy’s house," Benjamin said. “And it took down a house that had been there for over 104 years. The barn, chicken house, the wash house. Everything was gone.”
Benjamin says for three months they worked up to 13 hour days cleaning up and salvaging what they could. Tim Goegory also lost a family member in the tornado.
“It’s a special day to come up here and be in the honor of my uncle. He was my namesake,” Goegory said.
The memory of these lives lost certainly lives on. As relatives like Benjamin try to find some peace within this all.
“God sent us a blessing, eight months to the day after the tornado, I got up and witnessed in church, eight months, not to the minute, but to the day, God sent me my first grandson,” Benjamin said.
On June 2 in 1990, when this happened, it was the largest tornado outbreak in Indiana since 1974.
