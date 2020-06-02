Owensboro parks slowly opening

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Owensboro and Daviess County Parks Departments are working together to slowly reopen parks in time for summer.
Starting Monday both departments reopened tennis courts, and officials say they’re planning to reopen other amenities like baseball and softball fields.
Low touch outdoor sports practices are allowed to start June 15 as long as the governor’s “healthy at work” guidelines are followed.
Parks department officials say starting those teams can begin league games without fans on June 29.
For now, tennis is allowed. As long as certain guidelines are followed.
“We do ask players to be mindful of not placing their equipment close to each other, maintaining social distancing at all where possible even during playtime, no high fives, no handshakes, not sharing their tennis balls,” said Recreation Superintendent Kerry Bodenheimer.
For now, playgrounds remain closed, but parks department officials say they anticipate that additional amenities will open in the next month or so.
