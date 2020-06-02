OCTC names Healthy at Work Officer

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Community and Technical College (OCTC) has named Jeffry Hendricks as its Healthy at Work Officer to help ensure the health and safety of all students and employees.
Hendricks is a Lt. Colonel in the US Army Reserves with more than 30 years of service. He has more than 26 years of safety security and emergency management experience, including serving with the Daviess County Detention Center and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
“Jeff is a natural fit for this responsibility. He is adept as organizing, securing and assigning resources. He already knows our campuses so this is a perfect transition,” said Scott Williams, OCTC President.
OCTC officials say they are taking every precaution recommended by the CDC and the state to make sure their facilities are as safe as possible.
The Healthy at OCTC reopening plan is a phased strategy that requires oversight by the health at work officers.
In addition to his daily duties as OCTC’s Public Safety Director, Hendricks will be responsible for the following:
- Masks will be required for everyone on our campuses.
- Classrooms/labs will be spaced for physical distancing.
- Signage is spaced out to remind everyone of physical distancing and other signage is visible throughout our buildings to reinforce CDC recommendations.
- All employees will take training before returning to campus.
- All employees will do an online healthy check-in each day before coming to work.
- Students will be asked to do a temperature self-check every day before coming on campus.
- Some common areas will be closed to avoid large groups congregating.
- Campus maintenance and operations staff will continue to clean and sanitize surfaces, doors and other high touch areas.
