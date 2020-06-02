5 new COVID-19 cases locally in Indiana, state deaths climb over 2K

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
It now shows 35,237 confirmed positive cases and 2,022 deaths.
That’s up from Monday’s 34,830 confirmed positive cases and 1,976 deaths.
The map shows two new cases in Vanderburgh County and one new case in Spencer County.
Dubois Co. Health officials say they have two new cases Tuesday, bringing their total to 204.
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 284 cases, 2 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 204 cases, 3 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 167 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 33 cases
- Posey Co. -16 cases
- Gibson Co. - 17 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 21 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
