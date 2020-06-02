Mid-Summer Like Temps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Southwesterly winds will usher in hotter air today as high temps ascend in the upper 80’s to 90-degrees. This humid and sticky pattern will remain in place through the weekend. Tonight, clear and not as cool with lows in the mid to upper 60’s.
Wednesday, hot and humid with temps surging into the lower 90’s. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms will provide brief heat relief. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms from Wednesday afternoon through late night. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and lightning.
