KHSAA releases new guidelines for when high school sports can return

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has outlined the next steps for when high school sports can return. Owensboro Public School officials say they’ve received guidance for the first phase.
They say from June 1 through the 14 coaches and players will be able to meet in groups of 10 or less. According to state and KHSAA guidelines, meetings must take place outside, masks and temperature checks will be required and all participants must sanitize their hands before and after meetings.
While small groups are allowed to meet, no physical activity will be taking place.
“Maybe for football that’s doing some film or something along those lines, but no physical activity in this first phase," Owensboro Public Schools spokesperson Jared Revlett said.
According to KHSAA guidelines, practices can begin on June 15 for low impact sports. Officials say they must follow state guidelines when it comes to safety and social distancing.
