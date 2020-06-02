Jasper Police looking for vandal suspects

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police Department is looking for the people who spray painted on walls outside the Walmart and IGA.
Our media partner, WITZ, also reported the riverwalk in Jasper was targeted, but that is believed to have happened over the weekend, before the new incidents.
WITZ says if you know anything about the incidents, to call the Jasper Police Department.
On Saturday, they reported that 200 people gathered at the Dubois County Courthouse to protest the killing of George Floyd.
