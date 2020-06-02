Humidity and scattered storms return soon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tuesday’s high temps climbed into the upper 80s as humidity slowly crept back into the region from the south. Wednesday will be hot and humid with a high near 90. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible by Wednesday evening as a cold front sags in from the north. The atmosphere will remain warm and moist through early Saturday, so we’ll have daily chances for scattered showers and storms. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s each day and lows will stay in the mid to upper 60s. A few strong storms will be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.