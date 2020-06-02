Henderson police investigating residential burglary

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating an alleged burglary that happened in the 500 block of N. Adams Street.
Officers say they were dispatched to the area on Monday. They say they burglary happened between Saturday and Monday.
Officers say they discovered that the home had been broken into and tools had been stolen out of it.
At this time, they say the case is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made.
Authorities ask if you have any information about this case, to call HPD at 270-831-1295, or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.
