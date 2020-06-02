Green River District reports 11 additional COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River Health Department reports 11 additional people have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of those new cases, eight are in Daviess County, one is in Henderson County, and two are in Ohio County.
Green River health officials say there have been 693 total reported cases in the district. They say 559 people have now recovered from the virus.
Hopkins County Health Department officials report no new cases or deaths on Tuesday.
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing this week. Curbside testing will be available at McLean County’s clinic site Tuesday.
Testing from their mobile unit in Ohio County at Western Elementary School is also Tuesday.
Officials say testing will be held Wednesday in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Union and Webster Counties.
Henderson Housing Authority will offer testing Thursday.
To schedule an appointment, visit the Green River District Health Department’s website.
Here are the numbers from our Kentucky counties.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 497 cases, 7 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 325 cases, 5 deaths, 275 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 219 cases, 30 deaths, 181 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 170 cases, 125 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 119 cases, 4 deaths, 92 recovered
- Webster Co. - 34 cases, 31 recovered
- McLean Co. - 24 cases, 1 death, 21 recovered
- Union Co. - 13 cases, 8 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 8 cases, 7 recovered
