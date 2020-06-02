EPD: Facebook post leads to 3 arrests for attempted rioting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people were arrested Monday evening on attempted rioting charges after police came across posts on Facebook.
Detectives with the Violent Incident Prevention Enforcement Response (VIPER) Unit were notified of a Facebook post of people discussing a planned riot at the Walmart on Burkhardt at 5 p.m. Monday.
Officers say the post was made earlier in the day Monday.
That’s when police staged the Walmart. While they were staged, police got word of another live video. They say Keita LaPointe was the one who posted the video.
Police also say a man, which appeared to be Dave Casimir, was in the video too.
Police say Casimir was telling people in the video to meet at the Walmart.
When he pulled up police say Casimir saw the police and talked about moving to the west side Walmart to avoid them.
Shortly after, police say Casimir, LaPointe and another man, Redlher Joseph, entered Walmart. They say another person who they don’t know was already inside the store, and they say they weren’t found.
That’s when police say they entered the story and got word of 911 calls coming in about looters in the store.
Police say the three were arrested.
Vanderburgh County Jail officials say all have been released except Joseph.
