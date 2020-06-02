EPD: Armed man shot during confrontation with police

EPD: Armed man shot during confrontation with police
By Makayla Neukam | June 2, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT - Updated June 2 at 9:31 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a shooting on Evansville’s Southeast side

Dispatch confirms a shooting in the 2900 block of Ree Street in Evansville.

The call came in sometime after 8 p.m.

Dispatch says this is related to a different run that authorities were already on.

Evansville police tweeted that an armed man was shot during a confrontation with police. EPD says the incident first began when a woman reported a man was threatening her with a knife.

According to officials, a tourniquet was applied by officers and medical crews were called to the scene.

EPD says an information officer is going to the scene.

