EPD: Armed man shot during confrontation with police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a shooting on Evansville’s Southeast side
Dispatch confirms a shooting in the 2900 block of Ree Street in Evansville.
The call came in sometime after 8 p.m.
Dispatch says this is related to a different run that authorities were already on.
Evansville police tweeted that an armed man was shot during a confrontation with police. EPD says the incident first began when a woman reported a man was threatening her with a knife.
According to officials, a tourniquet was applied by officers and medical crews were called to the scene.
EPD says an information officer is going to the scene.
