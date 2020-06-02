The Bridges Golf Course of Henderson welcomes guests during pandemic

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - As more families head outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at the Bridges Golf Course of Henderson say more golfers have been hitting the links.
“We are kind of outdoorsy people anyway, but it’s been a nice break to get out this year for sure," says Becky Carroll of Henderson.
When the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the Tri-State, leaders at the Bridges Golf Course of Henderson were uncertain how it would affect the fairly new course.
“We didn’t know if we were going to stay open," says Golf Shop Manager Scott Frederick. "One day to the next just never did know.”
To their surprise, however, the course never closed. More and more golfers, families, kids and couples came out to play.
“Oh yeah," says Rodney Garrett of Evansville. "Better to be outside than cooped up inside I think, as far as the health conditions go.”
“It’s been great really," says Frederick. "We’ve been averaging about 80-to-90 rounds a day, and it’s helped us I think.”
Frederick says June and July could be the busiest months of the season. His staff is prepared with extra safety measures, like making sure only immediate families ride in the same golf cart and keeping a safe distance on the course.
“The flagsticks on the greens - could not touch them," says Frederick. "We had noodles at the bottom of the cup. As soon as you hit it, you just picked your ball up.”
The only big change during the pandemic - the Clubhouse Sports Bar & Grill was closed due to Governor Andy Beshear’s guidelines on reopening restaurants.
As of this week, however, doors are open and it is tee time as usual.
“So it’s a lot of fun," says Carroll. "We are just enjoying life.”
For more information on the Bridges Golf Course of Henderson, visit their website here.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.