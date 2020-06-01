WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear to address National Guard involved shooting in Louisville

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is addressing events that happened Monday morning in Louisville.
You can watch it live here at 10:30 CST.
A man was shot and killed after shots were fired toward Louisville Metro Police Department officers and National Guard members while trying to disperse a crowd following protests, LMPD said Monday.
Gov. Beshear released the following statement Monday morning and said he authorized the Kentucky State Police to investigate the shooting: “Last night at around 12 a.m., it is our understanding that the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the Kentucky National Guard were dispatched to 26th and Broadway. While working to disperse a crowd, LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard were fired upon. LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard returned fire resulting in a death. Given the seriousness of the situation, I have authorized the Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the event.”
