WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear to address National Guard involved shooting in Louisville

Gov. Beshear released the following statement Monday morning and said he authorized the Kentucky State Police to investigate the shooting: “Last night at around 12 a.m., it is our understanding that the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the Kentucky National Guard were dispatched to 26th and Broadway. While working to disperse a crowd, LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard were fired upon. LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard returned fire resulting in a death. Given the seriousness of the situation, I have authorized the Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the event.”