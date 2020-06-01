Watch Live: Evansville faith leaders honoring 100,000 Americans who died of COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Faith leaders from all denominations in the Evansville community are coming together to hold a Service of Remembrance and Hope to honor the lives of the 100,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19.
The Service will be held at noon at Temple Adath B’nai Israel (TABI). It’s not open to the public, but you can watch it live here.
As part of the service, clergy who are involved in the One God, One Community initiative (TABI, the Islamic Center, St. Benedict Cathedral and School and First Presbyterian) will offer prayers. In addition, Pastor Adrian Books of Memorial Baptist Church and Mayor Winnecke will take part.
