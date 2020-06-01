Vanderburgh County’s primary election set for June 2

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - For the most part, it will be business as usual, as Vanderburgh County officials gear up Election Day.
Leaders say all but one voting center will be open across the county. The only voting center closed Tuesday will be Bethel United Church of Christ on Green River Road in Evansville. All 21 other locations in the county will be accepting voters.
“We were fortunate enough to be able to retain almost all of our vote centers,” says Carla Hayden, secretary of the Vanderburgh County Election Board.
Voting centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and all will be equipped with social distancing guidelines and plenty of PPE.
“At the polling places, you will see our poll workers have masks and/or face shields, hand sanitizer, gloves, sanitizing cleaners," says Hayden. "All those types of things to try to keep everybody safe.”
Voters must be registered to vote and present a photo ID before casting a ballot. This year, voters are also encouraged to bring a mask.
If you do not have a photo ID, there is still a way to get one.
“The BMV will be open just for those credentials,” says Hayden. “You won’t be able to get a vehicle title or anything like that, but if you need credentials to be able to vote, the BMV will be open for that.”
Hayden says her tabulation staff has grown this year, because of an increase in absentee ballots. They do expect to have results Tuesday night.
