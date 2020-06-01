UE Men’s Basketball makes staffing changes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Two assistant coaches for the Purple Aces men’s basketball team have not had their contracts renewed for the upcoming season.
Bennie Seltzer and Terrence Commodore are no longer apart of Head Coach Todd Lickliter’s staff. Both coaches were originally hired under former Head Coach Walter McCarty.
Commodore was apart of McCarty’s original staff and spent 2 seasons with the Purple Aces.
Seltzer served as the interim head coach after McCarty was placed on administrative leave following Title IX allegations. He was then replaced by Lickliter after 6 games at the helm.
There are now 2 open Assistant Coach positions under Coach Lickliter for the upcoming 2020-2021 season.
Logan Baumann remains the only assistant on staff, while Isaac McGlone continues to serve as Director of Basketball Operations.
The University of Evansville remains under temporary furloughs and salary reductions through July 25.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.