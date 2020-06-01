Temple Adath B’Nai Israel in Newburgh hosts service of remembrance, hope

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Temple Adath B’Nai Israel in Newburgh held a service of remembrance and hope Monday.
“Our initial goal was to come together to commemorate 100,000 people in our country lost from COVID-19," Rabbi Gary Mazo said. “And then at the same time as the country was mourning the loss of George Floyd."
Faith leaders from different denominations, along with Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, came together Monday to send powerful messages regarding the loss of lives from the coronavirus and the injustice happening around the country.
”And each one of those 100,000 lives that we have lost represents some of the best in America," Pastor of Memorial Baptist Church Adrian Brooks said.
The focus of the service shifted, as rallies and protests continue across the country.
“We were seeing just the despair and the destruction and the anguish and grief, it became very apparent we needed to use this as an opportunity to bring us together," Rabbi Mazo said.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has powerful messages on continuing to rally.
“Peaceful rallies are good," Mayor Winnecke said. “Good change comes as a result. Let us come together and recognize that we all are people of justice and goodness."
“America as a whole needs to come up with a comprehensive plan to restore and also protect it’s African American demographic," Brooks said. “When an individual feels comfortable enough to put a knee on a man’s neck while the man screams that he can’t breathe and puts his hands in his pocket, it is symptomatic of a greater problem in America.”
“Black lives matter and that’s an important statement because our society, our systems are making it as if they don’t," representative of the Islamic Center of Evansville Omar Atia said. “And that’s why it’s important to understand that’s the statement to say, and not any other statement."
Pastor Adrian Brooks along with all of the other faith leaders say they hope this is a learning moment for America to be better and to take better care of each other.
