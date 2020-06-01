Sunny Streak Continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming of a comfortable weather weekend…filled with sunshine and cooler temps in the upper 70’s. The sunny pattern will carry over into Monday with high temps near 80-degrees. Tonight, moonlit skies as lows drop into the upper 50’s.
Southwesterly winds will usher in hotter air Tuesday as high temps ascend in the upper 80’s to 90-degrees. This humid and sticky pattern will remain in place through the weekend. Tuesday night, clear and not as cool with lows in the upper 60’s.
Wednesday, hot and humid with temps roaring into the lower 90’s. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms will provide brief heat relief. The severe weather threats will be low but brief gusty winds possible.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.