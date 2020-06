EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High pressure will keep skies clear through Wednesday. Winds will become southerly on Tuesday and humidity will increase through midweek. Daily highs will top out in the upper 80s and morning lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s and muggy air will keep lows in the middle 60s at night.