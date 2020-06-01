Owensboro leaders reflect on this weekends protests

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Saturday’s protest started on the courthouse lawn - then protesters made their way to the Blue Bridge blocking it for about 30 minutes. Both Mayor Tom Watson and Judge-Executive Al Mattingly praised police for a job well done working the protests.
Especially Owensboro Police Department Chief Art Ealum for getting out and talking with protesters on the streets. The mayor says he wasn’t pleased with protesters blocking the Blue Bridge, but he says he’s glad nothing turned violent.
“As long as they don’t tear stuff up and burn stuff down, I don’t really mind them voicing their opinion," Mayor Tom Watson said. “I think you know that’s first amendment rights, but tearing up someone else’s personal property kind of moves it away from the tragedy of Mr. Floyd dying."
The judge-executive says he has plans to issue a proclamation declaring Thursday a day of remembrance and reconciliation in Daviess County for all who have suffered discrimination in the community.
