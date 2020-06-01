Organizer, police officer reacts to weekend Evansville protest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Following a weekend of protests in Evansville, an organizer of the event is reflecting on the rally, which police estimate around 300 hundred people attended.
The Rally for Justice started at the Four Freedoms Monument but continued to Evansville Police Department Headquarters on Saturday.
Ebon Ellis, one of the organizers, says the rally was intended to be peaceful. He says that he believes that it was, and he feels he accomplished his goal of unity of the Evansville community.
“Last night was the first time the weight of the world was just off my shoulders," said Ellis. "I can accept and say that I am proud of what I did, I am proud of what I did, I did this for Evansville, Indiana, and I hope this is something that the nation can see and make an example out of.”
On Saturday, the rally eventually moved onto the Civic Center. A line of Evansville police officers stood out in front of their headquarters as protesters chanted.
“People are hurting,” Officer Mario Reid, who was on the front line Saturday, said.
He tells 14 News he had protesters screaming in his face.
“I had one person that got really up close to them, and you just stand there, and just listening," said Officer Reid. "There were some people that were asking me about police procedure and different things that we do, and I have no problem talking to anybody, so I just started explaining some of those things. And some of the people were saying ‘oh, I didn’t know that.’”
Officer Reid says he considers Saturday’s demonstration a peaceful protest.
Toward the end of the protest, EPD officials said they arrested 4 people who were trying to provoke officers. Ellis said he can’t speak on the altercation because he left before that happened.
Officer Reid told 14 News he doesn’t believe those people were apart of the original protest.
Ellis says he would like to plan more unity events in the near future.
