1 new COVID-19 death in Hopkins Co.; 5 new cases in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported five additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
They say two are in Henderson County, and three are in Union County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 682.
In Hopkins County, which is not in the Green River District, their website now shows 30 deaths, which is one more than last reported.
Several Kentucky businesses were allowed to re-open Monday, including fitness centers, movie theaters, aquatic centers. auctions, dirt tracks and Kentucky State Park lodges.
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing this week. Curbside testing will be available at McLean County’s clinic site Tuesday.
Testing from their mobile unit in Ohio County at Western Elementary School is also Tuesday.
Officials say testing will be held Wednesday in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Union and Webster Counties.
Henderson Housing Authority will offer testing Thursday.
To schedule an appointment, visit the Green River District Health Department’s website.
Here are the numbers from our Kentucky counties.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 497 cases, 7 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 317 cases, 5 deaths, 263 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 219 cases, 30 deaths, 181 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 168 cases, 115 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 118 cases, 4 deaths, 88 recovered
- Webster Co. - 34 cases, 31 recovered
- McLean Co. - 24 cases, 1 death, 21 recovered
- Union Co. - 13 cases, 8 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 8 cases, 6 recovered
