8 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co., Indiana deaths up 10

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
It now shows 34,830 confirmed positive cases and 1,976 deaths.
Sunday is showed 34,573 confirmed positive cases and 1,967 deaths.
Locally, it shows eight new cases in Vanderburgh County.
Dubois Co. Health officials say they have three new cases Monday, bringing their total to 202.
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 282 cases, 2 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 202 cases, 3 deaths, 67 recovered
- Warrick Co. - 167 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 33 cases
- Posey Co. -16 cases
- Gibson Co. - 17 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 20 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
