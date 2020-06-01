KY fitness centers reopening with COVID-19 safety measures

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - As more businesses slowly reopen across the Tri-State, fitness centers in Kentucky will soon be allowed to open their doors again.
Sheldon Booze, the CEO of Henderson County Family YMCA, told 14 News that he’s excited to welcome back members on Monday. He says that all four fitness centers will be open at 7 a.m.
“We’re looking forward to our members hopefully those that feel comfortable on returning tomorrow," Booze said.
Booze says people working out can wear a mask if they like, but they also don’t have too.
However, there are going to be quite a few changes at the YMCA, including its socially distanced parking lot.
“We know that there could be two people, or maybe more than two per vehicle - pulling up next to each other and obviously that’s only a couple feet apart, and that could be a little uncomfortable," Booze said.
When members pull into the parking lot, Booze says they have an option to pull into one of the socially distanced parking spots.
“They’ll see the cones, which are six feet apart," Booze said. "So we will have to require that our members are 6 feet apart.”
In order to accommodate the six-feet social distancing guideline, gym-goers will notice some workout equipment with signs explaining the machine isn’t in use.
“They’ll come up to the service desk, scan their own membership card, we’ll take their temperature, we’ll ask them which room in the fitness center they’re going to go to, so we can track maximum capacity," Booze said.
Booze says the YMCA hasn’t opened its pool yet. They’re holding off for some more time as they take extra precautions.
“Pools right now can only be used for lap swimming, and we obviously can do that in one of our pools. but we decided not to do it," Booze said.
Since the YMCA won’t have all of its facilities opened up until at least next month due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, Booze says members are not going to be charged with any membership fees until July 15.
Movie Theaters and Aquatic Centers can also reopen in the commonwealth on Monday.
Auctions, dirt tracks and state park lodges can also reopen. This is all according to Gov. Andy Beshear’s reopening guidelines.
