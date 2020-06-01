Gibson Co. health officials urge residents to get checked for COVID-19

GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County health officials are warning certain residents should get checked for COVID-19.
They say several graduation parties took place between May 23 and May 25.
Anyone who went to graduation parties at the end of May is asked to be tested. Testing is happening at the Gibson County Fairgrounds and Gibson General Hospital, but you are asked to make an appointment first.
Several businesses in the county are choosing to close temporarily as a precautionary measure.
