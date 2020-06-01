Evansville police, community leaders react to Saturday’s protest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police and community leaders react to Saturday’s “peaceful protest.” Police say this was generally a peaceful protest but say towards the end things started to get aggressive.
“It started off very peaceful. I think the first couple hours it went good,” said Evansville Police Department Chief Billy Bolin.
Evansville Police Department responds to Saturday’s gathering, happening along the riverfront in honor of George Floyd.
“When they started trying to push through- that’s when it started getting a little out of hand and, you had people drawing back like they were about to throw punches," said Bolin. “One of them hit one of our horses. They’re like the officers through their shield trying to knock them backward.”
Bolin says there’s one message he wants to get out and that is the importance of empathy and love.
“It shouldn’t matter what you look like, what your sexual preference is, we’re helping people, that’s our job,” said Bolin.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was at the gathering on Saturday and says he believes it was a peaceful protest.
“There were people of all ages. It says that people recognize that there’s injustice, and they were speaking out," Mayor Winnecke said. “Well, I hope people watch what’s going on in other cities and say we don’t want that here.”
Evansville City Councilmen Alex Burton says he agrees with the mayor that the protests were peaceful. But he believes there are things that have to be done across the board.
”The reality is there are people in Evansville who felt like their voices have not been heard and with everything going in the world, this was their outlet to let their voices be heard," said Burton.
Mayor Winneke says this weekend they had additional resources, including the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police. Mayor Winnecke says if they need any more additional resources in the following weeks to come, the governor and lieutenant governor have told him they’d provide those extra resources if necessary.
