EPD still searching for suspect responsible for Saturday’s deadly shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are still looking for the person who shot two people to death early Saturday morning.
Police say 20-year-old Mariah Strother and 20-year-old Keijuan Johnson were shot at a Kentucky Avenue gas station.
The memorial of balloons still stands for those two victims. Strother’s father stopped by here earlier Monday and told 14 News his daughter’s death was senseless.
Evansville police are trying to piece together what happened Saturday morning and who is responsible. Sgt. Nick Winsett tells 14 News they believe two male suspects ran from the scene before officers could arrive.
But as of right now, they don’t have any descriptions of those individuals. Sgt. Winsett says cases like this can be frustrating and, at times, difficult to crack.
“What most people do when they hear shots being fired, they take off and they don’t come back," Sgt. Nick Winsett said. "So, yeah, to track down witnesses it’s hard. Sometimes you’ll have people who don’t wish to speak to police, so we are just hoping that maybe there are people out there that are on the fence with whether they want to talk to us or not, they can remain anonymous. If they would just let us know what they know.”
EPD is asking anyone who might have any information that can help bring this case to justice, to please reach out and call them at 812-436-7896.
