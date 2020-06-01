Daviess Co. Judge-Executive declares ‘Day of Mourning’

DAVIESS Co., Ky (WFIE) - Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly issued a proclamation declaring Monday a “Day of Mourning” in the county.
He says he’s asking people to take the day to reflect on the 100,000 lives taken by COVID-19 - especially the 5 Daviess County residents. Mattingly says it’s important to acknowledge that the lives of those who have passed matter.
He says he’s asking people to pray for their families and pray that the community, commonwealth and nation come through this.
“I thought it would be a nice gesture to remember those folks who had passed away during the pandemic and acknowledge that all their lives matter to their loved ones and I issued a proclamation,” Mattingly said.
The Judge-Executive says he believes things are looking up. He says in the last week, there’s been an average of less than one new case per day in Daviess County.
