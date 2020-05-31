Vanderburgh, Dubois, Gibson Co. report new positive cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health releases its Sunday coronavirus update.
The map shows 397 new positive cases and 9 new deaths, bringing the total to 34,573 positive cases and 1,967 deaths.
According to the map, 261,546 tests have been administered.
On Saturday, the map showed 34,211 confirmed positive cases and 1,958 total deaths.
The Dubois County Health Department reports one additional positive case.
Locally, Vanderburgh and Gibson County have new positive cases.
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 274 cases, 2 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 199 cases, 3 deaths, 67 recovered
- Warrick Co. - 167 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 39 cases
- Posey Co. -16 cases
- Gibson Co. - 17 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 20 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
