Local NAACP president responds to George Floyd gathering in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The local chapter of the NAACP provided its thoughts on the city’s most recent gathering of protesters that assembled in response to the George Floyd confrontation in Minneapolis, which has sparked protests across the country.
Police say they estimate around 300 protesters gathered in downtown Evansville on Saturday.
Gerald Arnold, the president of the NAACP Evansville Branch, says that he didn’t attend the gathering. However, Arnold told 14 News that he believes from what he heard, police handled things well.
Arnold says he’s been in conversation with other NAACP leaders and he’s being asked to talk with Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Police Chief Billy Bolin.
Arnold stressed that people do have the right to gather, and says the NAACP believes in peaceful protest.
“I think (Saturday) was a peaceful demonstration, and that’s what we need," Arnold said. "The same word gets out - you don’t have to loot, tear up and burn down. I think it was very loud and clear what those protesters (Saturday) what their intent was.”
Arnold told 14 News the NAACP has a good relationship with the Evansville Police Department, and that he and Chief Bolin are in regular conversation.
Arnold says they are currently working on planning a vigil for the protests across the nation.
