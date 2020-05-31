IL residents eager for normality as state transitions into Phase 3 of reopening plan

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - As states around the country begin to slowly reopen at their own pace, Illinois is moving forward with its next step in the reopening process.
Illinois transitioned into Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan this weekend, and state residents seem eager to see life get a little more back to normal.
During this stage of the “Restore Illinois” plan, all state parks can reopen, retail businesses can open at 50% capacity, while personal care services, like barbershops and beauty salons, can open with specific safety precautions and limited capacity. Meanwhile, fitness centers can open to one-on-one training and classes up to 10 people.
Bars and restaurants can now open up for outside dining only. Tables must be spaced apart, and staff must wear gloves and masks when serving customers.
“When they’re finally letting us out, it’s easier to go and see your friends, but it’s still like we’re being wary,” Mount Carmel resident Trevor Rhinehart said. "Because we’re still at like 50% capacity, so it’s all right. I just hope we’re making the right steps, and we’re being safe and smart about our choices. I’m just thankful they’re letting us out again.”
