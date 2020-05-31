Dry but warmer through midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It looks like our weather will say dry through the middle of the week, but warmer weather is also on the way.
Tonight will be clear and calm. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s and 60s this evening, bottoming out in the lower 50s by Monday morning.
A warm front will swing through the Great Lakes Region to our north Monday into Tuesday. The rain from that should miss us, but we may see a few more clouds, and there will be a shift in the winds across the entire Midwest, bringing warmer and more humid air up from the Gulf of Mexico.
Monday will be a little warmer with high temperatures around 80°, but that southerly air really hits the Tri-State on Tuesday, sending high temperatures soaring into the upper 80s to near 90°.
Wednesday will likely be the hottest and most humid day of the week with high temperatures in the low 90s. Wednesday looks mainly sunny, but our clouds will gradually increase throughout the day as a cold front moves toward our region from the north-northwest. The rain from that cold front will move in sometime Wednesday evening and will continue into the night.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on and off throughout the day Thursday as that cold front moves into the Tri-State. Rain chances could linger into Friday or possibly even into the weekend as that front stalls out and then gradually shift to the east.
Since it will be losing energy by the time it makes it to us, that cold front is not expected to bring us any severe storms, and it also won’t have a major impact on our temperatures. Highs will likely remain in the upper 80s Thursday through Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.