Daviess Co. reports 2 additional positive cases; Testing continues in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department reports two new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
Both new cases are in Daviess County.
Health officials say the district-wide total of recovered cases is now at 530 (78%).
The health department says they will offer free COVID-19 testing this week. Curbside testing will be available at McLean County’s clinic site on June 2.
Health officials announce testing from their mobile unit in Ohio County at Western Elementary School on June 2. They say testing will be held on June 3 in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Union and Webster County.
Henderson Housing Authority will offer testing on June 4.
To schedule an appointment, visit the Green River District Health Department’s website.
Here are the numbers from our Kentucky counties.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 497 cases, 7 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 317 cases, 5 deaths, 263 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 219 cases, 29 deaths, 181 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 168 cases, 113 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 116 cases, 4 deaths, 88 recovered
- Webster Co. - 34 cases, 31 recovered
- McLean Co. - 24 cases, 1 death, 21 recovered
- Union Co. - 10 cases, 8 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 8 cases, 6 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.