West Side Nut Club completes repairs at Harwood Baseball Complex

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival brings in thousands of dollars on an annual basis, which club members turn around and donate to local organizations.
On Saturday, the West Side Nut Club completed one of its biggest projects of the year. Club members completely overhauled Gaiser Field at Harwood Booster Club’s baseball complex by replacing the infield, pouring new concrete and making a large number of other repairs.
“This is the help that this place needed to keep the kids off the street," Zach Fleenor, the project chairman at West Side Nut Club said. With what’s going on right now in this world, if we can get kids outside to get them on the field to play ball - that’s a good thing. This means the world to all of us.”
“They rehabbed the fence, painted it, put in some new bleacher pads, fixed up the concessions, brought in new bleachers, fixed the lighting, bring new dirt in for the infield - really got this place up in shape, ready for baseball next week," Harwood Booster Club head coach Josh Martin said.
Fleenor says the whole project cost a little over $20,000.
