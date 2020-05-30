Pleasant weather continues Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It looks like our weather will say dry through the middle of the week, but we will also see a gradual warmup.
A few clouds will roll through the Tri-State tonight, but they will not produce any rain. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s and 60s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 50s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will be sunny and pleasant with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and an occasional light breeze from the north-northeast.
Sunday night will be clear and calm with low temperatures in the lower 50s.
Monday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with high temperatures around 80°.
A warm front will swing through the Great Lakes Region to our north on Tuesday. The rain from that should miss us, but there will be a shift in the winds across the entire Midwest, bringing warmer air up from the south-southwest, and sending our temperatures soaring into the upper 80s Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.
The cold front from that same system will move toward our region from the northwest on Wednesday. Most of the daytime hours on Wednesday will be warmer and more humid with high temperatures around 90° and a mix of sun and clouds. However, the rain from that cold front will move in sometime Wednesday evening and will continue into the night.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on and off throughout the day Thursday as that cold front moves into the Tri-State and then begins to stall out. The stalling of that system leaves some uncertainty about how long the rain chances will linger into Friday and Saturday.
Since it will be losing energy by the time it makes it to us, that front also won’t have a major impact on our temperatures. High will likely be in the mid to upper 80s Thursday through Saturday.
