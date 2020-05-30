2 people are dead after Saturday morning shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are dead after an early morning shooting on Saturday.
The Evansville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Conoco Gas Station on Kentucky Avenue just before 4 a.m. Police say they found a female in the parking lot deceased.
According to the news release, police were notified of two people at St. Vincent’s Hospital with gunshot wounds. Officers say the second victim succumbed to his wounds, and the third is in stable condition.
Police say it is believed that two suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. They say there are no descriptions of the suspects at this time.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979.
