Owensboro Health Healthpark set to reopen on Mon.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health Healthpark plans to start reopening its doors on Monday.
Members will be allowed to use the fitness area, but a limit is going to be in place on how many people can be inside.
Many of the exercise machines are turned off to make sure members are maintaining their social distance. The Healthpark will have sanitation wipes and hand sanitizer so employees can clean the facility on a frequent basis.
Healthpark workers say they will open in different phases.
“This is level one of our reopening, so it will probably be the most restrictive," Jason Anderson, Healthpark Manager of Health and Fitness said. "As things go well, and we intend and hope that they do go well, level two will be expanded offerings - more programs, more services, more volumes of people we can see. And then as we move to level three, it will just get bigger and bigger.”
The Healthpark swimming pool is also reopening Monday and will have every other lane closed for swimmers.
