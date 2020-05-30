OHMCH receives over $1M to provide black lung screenings for KY miners

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Coal Miners Clinic at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital is getting more than $1 million to administer black lung screenings.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement in a press release on Friday.
This money is part of a federal competitive grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
After years of black lung cases on the decline, Owensboro Health officials say cases are increasing again and miners are developing severe cases before they even reach 50 years old.
Health officials say this funding will help reverse the trend through treatments, education and outreach.
