Officials: Semi-truck rollover crash sends driver to hospital

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies, Kentucky State Police and other agencies responded to a semi-truck tanker rollover crash with injuries on Friday.
Officials say the crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of KY 266 and Dorsey St in Corydon. They say the driver was trapped and had to be extricated from the semi and was taken to an area hospital.
According to authorities, the semi was hauling around 7,300 gallons of crude oil. A containment cleanup crew arrived at the crash after some of the crude oil leaked from the tanker
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
