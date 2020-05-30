OCTC announces reopening plans for upcoming summer, fall semesters

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Community and Technical College is the latest college in the Tri-State to announce plans for the 2020 fall semester, and some students could be back on campus in July.
Some on-campus operations will resume Monday, with select employees returning to work in person.
OCTC officials said regular summer courses begin on June 10, and most of those will be held online, while some will include on-campus lab components in July. However, this reopening plan will only happen if health and safety guidelines allow it.
The college says fall classes will be offered in a mix of online and in-person options, and all face-to-face classes will still feature a strong online option.
