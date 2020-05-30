New positive cases in our area; IN has 13 new deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health releases its Saturday coronavirus update.
The map shows 693 new positive cases and 13 new deaths, bringing the total of positive cases to 34,211 and 1,958 total deaths.
The state’s coronavirus website shows 256,395 tests have been administered.
On Friday, the map showed 33,558 confirmed positive cases and 1,946 deaths.
The Dubois County Health Department reports six new positive cases.
Locally, the map shows new cases in Vanderburgh, Gibson and Spencer County have new positive cases.
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 266 cases, 2 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 198 cases, 3 deaths, 67 recovered
- Warrick Co. - 167 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 39 cases
- Posey Co. -16 cases
- Gibson Co. - 15 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 20 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
